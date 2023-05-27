First Western Trust Bank Increases Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

First Western Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,148,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 233,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,152,000 after buying an additional 26,508 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 200,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 175,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 165,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWC traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.90. The company had a trading volume of 31,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,526. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.75 and its 200-day moving average is $108.96. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $98.62 and a one year high of $127.32. The company has a market cap of $893.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

