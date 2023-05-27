First Western Trust Bank Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Western Trust Bank increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.93. 3,081,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,543. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.48 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.50.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

