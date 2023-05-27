First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the April 30th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.15. 498,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,259. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

