First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRC. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $413.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.76. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.51. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3,124.1% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic offers banking for individuals and businesses, wealth management and more with a focus on tailored service and solutions. First Republic was founded in San Francisco in 1985 by James H. Herbert II with a single office and a small but dedicated staff. Years later, First Republic is one of the country’s largest banks, serving clients at more than 80 Preferred Banking Offices across the United States and through online banking services.

Featured Stories

