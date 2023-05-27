First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,470,124.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,591.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,786.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,627.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,367.20.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. Booking’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,753.25.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

