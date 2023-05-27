First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after buying an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,791,909,000 after buying an additional 235,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,832,000 after buying an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after acquiring an additional 246,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $896,733,000 after acquiring an additional 90,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

NYSE:SYK opened at $272.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.43. The stock has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

