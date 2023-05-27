First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 4,206 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $204,205,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $70.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.80. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

