First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,186,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,993,000 after acquiring an additional 87,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,128,000 after acquiring an additional 66,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,136,000 after buying an additional 28,269 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,502,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,372,000 after buying an additional 402,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $104,410,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DOX stock opened at $96.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $76.79 and a 52 week high of $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.24.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

