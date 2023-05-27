First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,063 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.3 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

BKR opened at $27.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -690.91%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

