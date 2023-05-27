First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,393 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

