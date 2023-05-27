First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,086 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 24,472 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 369,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after buying an additional 70,916 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after buying an additional 35,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IGSB stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $51.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.