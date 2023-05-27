First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,583 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.9% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

Robert Half International Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $67.50 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $92.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.02.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Robert Half International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.