First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 17,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 190.6% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,211 shares of company stock worth $24,589,579. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.76.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $356.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.00. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.