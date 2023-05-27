First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.18

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and traded as low as $13.10. First Guaranty Bancshares shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 16,254 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on FGBI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $18.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $142.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $25.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Insider Activity

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director William K. Hood bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $56,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 769,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,630,552.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,700 shares of company stock valued at $81,260. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.