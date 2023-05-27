First Capital, Inc. (FCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

First Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCAP traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024. First Capital has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $84.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Capital by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

(Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.