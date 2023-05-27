Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Short Interest Down 76.9% in May

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Findev Price Performance

Shares of Findev stock remained flat at $0.34 during trading on Friday. 28 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700. Findev has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

Findev Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0058 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th.

About Findev

Findev, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the financing of property during the development or redevelopment process. It focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects within the Greater Toronto Area. The company was founded by Gavriel State on November 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

