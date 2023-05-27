Financial Analysis: Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) versus Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE)

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) and Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Forza X1 and Twin Vee Powercats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Forza X1 alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forza X1 N/A -49.44% -48.12% Twin Vee Powercats -18.92% -20.23% -16.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Forza X1 and Twin Vee Powercats, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forza X1 0 0 0 0 N/A Twin Vee Powercats 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Forza X1 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Twin Vee Powercats shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Forza X1 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Twin Vee Powercats shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forza X1 and Twin Vee Powercats’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forza X1 N/A N/A -$3.63 million ($0.55) -2.24 Twin Vee Powercats $34.98 million 0.32 -$5.14 million ($0.79) -2.00

Forza X1 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twin Vee Powercats. Forza X1 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twin Vee Powercats, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Twin Vee Powercats beats Forza X1 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forza X1

(Get Rating)

Forza X1, Inc. focuses on designing, developing, and manufacturing fully electric boats in the United States. It intends to offer its products through a vertically integrated direct-to-consumer system. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Pierce, Florida. Forza X1, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Twin Vee Powercats Co.

About Twin Vee Powercats

(Get Rating)

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions. Further, it is developing fully electric and gas-powered boats. The company sells its boats through a network of 19 independent boat dealers in North America and the Caribbean. Twin Vee PowerCats Co. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, Florida. Twin Vee Powercats Co. operates as a subsidiary of Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Forza X1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forza X1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.