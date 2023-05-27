Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Short Interest Up 437.5% in May

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a growth of 437.5% from the April 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 106,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,893,000.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITBI opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $27.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.4141 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th.

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.