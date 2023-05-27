Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Stock Position Increased by Divergent Wealth Advisors

Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the quarter. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $19,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 45,180 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 288,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 46,818 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 226.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $261,000.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $51.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.