Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.61 and last traded at $18.63. 377 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

Fidelity Digital Health ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $3.73 million, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Digital Health ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Digital Health ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 8.72% of Fidelity Digital Health ETF worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Fidelity Digital Health ETF

The Fidelity Digital Health ETF (FDHT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Digital Health index, a market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies involved in digital health technologies. FDHT was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

