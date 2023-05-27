FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,795 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,389 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FDX opened at $224.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Melius initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.81.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.