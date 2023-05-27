Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Director Homa Bahrami Sells 1,400 Shares

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $137,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fabrinet Stock Up 13.1 %

Shares of FN stock opened at $118.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.20. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $140.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Fabrinet by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 39.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fabrinet Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on FN. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.