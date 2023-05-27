Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Update

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EUXTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Euronext in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Get Euronext alerts:

Euronext Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUXTF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.45. 214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.36. Euronext has a one year low of $59.15 and a one year high of $85.10.

About Euronext

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities, and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

Featured Stories

