Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
EGFEY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Stock Performance
EGFEY opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.83.
About Eurobank Ergasias Services and
Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.
