Ethereum (ETH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.26 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $220.16 billion and approximately $5.26 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,830.75 or 0.06852359 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00053931 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00039456 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018052 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,258,106 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

