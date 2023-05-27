Ethereum (ETH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.26 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $220.16 billion and approximately $5.26 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,830.75 or 0.06852359 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001362 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00053931 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00039456 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018620 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018052 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000225 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005924 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004182 BTC.
Ethereum Coin Profile
ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,258,106 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
