Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Position Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,566 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $38,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $210.38 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $300.33. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.31.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.18.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.