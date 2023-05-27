Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.27

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.26. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 28,000 shares trading hands.
Essential Energy Services Stock Down 1.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.
About Essential Energy Services
Essential Energy Services Ltd. engages in the provision of oilfield services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It operates through the Essential Coil Well Service,Tryton and Corporate segments. The ECWS segment offers completion, production services and comprises fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.
