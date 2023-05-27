Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Receives $64.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENOV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Enovis Trading Up 1.0 %

ENOV opened at $53.25 on Friday. Enovis has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $68.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovis news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 18,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,063,324.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enovis news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 18,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,063,324.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $31,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,797.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,557 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,121 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Enovis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,040,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enovis by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,174,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,766,000 after purchasing an additional 241,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enovis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,505,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Enovis by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,227,000 after purchasing an additional 139,205 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Enovis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,714,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,255,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

