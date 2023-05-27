ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ENG opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The construction company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 134.26% and a negative net margin of 45.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENG. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal in the first quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 208,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

