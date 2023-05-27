ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:ENG opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The construction company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 134.26% and a negative net margin of 45.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ENGlobal
ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENGlobal (ENG)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.