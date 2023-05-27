Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

EFOI opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.35. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 181.74% and a negative return on equity of 430.14%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of lighting systems and controls. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

Featured Stories

