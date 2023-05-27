Energi (NRG) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $120,924.32 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00053875 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00039432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018438 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,864,000 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.