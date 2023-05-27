Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.12

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.18 ($0.01). Empyrean Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.06 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,508,645 shares.

Empyrean Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.12 million, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.34.

About Empyrean Energy

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

