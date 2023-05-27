Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $944.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 8.99. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $8.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,423,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 456,442 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $679,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,805,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,205,000 after buying an additional 80,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.