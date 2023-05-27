Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Short Interest Update

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the April 30th total of 10,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,541,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.95, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 311.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 97.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 38.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

