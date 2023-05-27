eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.78

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.78 and traded as high as $7.02. eHealth shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 232,318 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EHTH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

eHealth Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of eHealth

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $196.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.91 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 5,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in eHealth by 1,573.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business segments. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

