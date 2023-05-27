Efforce Achieves Market Cap of $11.21 Million (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. Efforce has a market cap of $11.21 million and $449,897.63 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Efforce has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Efforce

Efforce launched on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

