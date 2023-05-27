Edward Mckissic Sells 140 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at $624,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE GPI opened at $225.79 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $136.16 and a one year high of $242.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.23. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.94 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 478,571 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 164.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,842,000 after buying an additional 156,029 shares in the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,727,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 37.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,479,000 after buying an additional 90,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

