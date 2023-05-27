eCash (XEC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.16 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. eCash has a market capitalization of $483.54 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, eCash has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,705.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.23 or 0.00424012 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00121405 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00024994 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000463 BTC.
eCash Profile
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,398,142,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,398,192,173,303 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
