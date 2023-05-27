Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP Eric Cribbs Sells 4,749 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $783,632.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,573.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $166.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.74 and a 200 day moving average of $142.20.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.03%.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 681.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Stories

