EAC Trading Down 70% Over Last 7 Days (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One EAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EAC has traded 70% lower against the dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $900,257.76 and $125.61 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00328773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013106 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000744 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00300143 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

