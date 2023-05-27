EAC Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $900,301.95 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. During the last week, EAC has traded down 70% against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a market cap of $900,301.95 and $125.61 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00329263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013101 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000748 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00300143 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

