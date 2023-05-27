EAC (EAC) Price Hits $0.0030

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. EAC has a market cap of $900,239.92 and approximately $125.61 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 70% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00326920 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013191 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000747 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0030003 USD and is down -50.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $221.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

