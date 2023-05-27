Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Short Interest Update

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 670.6% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 131.0 days.

Drax Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DRXGF opened at $7.82 on Friday. Drax Group has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $10.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 625 ($7.77) to GBX 700 ($8.71) in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Drax Group from GBX 900 ($11.19) to GBX 875 ($10.88) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

