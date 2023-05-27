DP Poland (LON:DPP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.98

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.98 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8.80 ($0.11). DP Poland shares last traded at GBX 9.05 ($0.11), with a volume of 13,331 shares.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.72. The stock has a market cap of £58.77 million, a P/E ratio of -825.00 and a beta of 0.15.
DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. In addition, it provides sub-franchisees. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 121 Domino's Pizza stores.
