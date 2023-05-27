Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Short Interest Up 46.1% in May

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the April 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 855,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Dover Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Dover by 6.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.03. 629,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,744. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.47. Dover has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Further Reading

