Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Short Interest Up 46.1% in May

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the April 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 855,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.
In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of DOV stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.03. 629,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,744. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.47. Dover has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.
Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.
