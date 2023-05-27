Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $79.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.87 million. Domo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. Domo updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.11)-$(0.07) EPS and its FY24 guidance to $(0.39)-$(0.27) EPS.

Domo Stock Performance

DOMO opened at $12.80 on Friday. Domo has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $35.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOMO has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Insider Activity at Domo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Domo news, Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $684,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $684,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 5,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $72,044.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $684,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 554,810 shares of company stock worth $7,814,329 in the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 33,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,337,000 after purchasing an additional 60,090 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

