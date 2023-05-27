Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree updated its Q2 guidance to $0.79-0.89 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.73-6.13 EPS.

DLTR stock opened at $142.45 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $175.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP increased its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $273,045,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Dollar Tree by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,378,000 after acquiring an additional 692,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.47.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

