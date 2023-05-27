DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) Stock Price Down 3%

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (OTC:DMGGF – Get Rating) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 23,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 149,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Stock Up 3.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and cryptocurrency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization; and high-performance computing services.

