DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) Stock Price Down 3%

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (OTC:DMGGF – Get Rating) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 23,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 149,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
DMG Blockchain Solutions Stock Up 3.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20.
About DMG Blockchain Solutions
DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and cryptocurrency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization; and high-performance computing services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DMG Blockchain Solutions (DMGGF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for DMG Blockchain Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMG Blockchain Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.