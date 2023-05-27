Divergent Wealth Advisors Takes $364,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Divergent Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors owned about 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,165,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,385,000 after buying an additional 90,402 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,538,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,343,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,661,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,365,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IMCB traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,968. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.68 and a 12 month high of $65.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.52. The company has a market cap of $713.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

