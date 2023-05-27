Divergent Wealth Advisors Invests $211,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Divergent Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.1% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,030,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,369,344. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.13. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $120.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

